Police: NC officer gave alcohol to two children

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say an officer gave alcohol to a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old.

In a news release Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 56-year-old Officer Robert Milton is charged with misdemeanor child abuse after the department got word on Wednesday that he had provided to the children.

- Advertisement -

Police say Milton is the biological father of one of the children and was in a prior relationship with the mother of the other child. Police say detectives presented the case to a magistrate, who issued criminal summonses which were served on Milton.

Milton, who recently marked his seventh anniversary with CMPD, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. A separate internal investigation is being conducted to determine whether Milton violated department policies.

It is unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.