Roupp shines as UNCW Baseball gets a crucial win over JMU

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Landen Roupp was dominate on the mound for UNCW baseball on Friday night, as the Seahawks picked up the game two win over James Madison, 7-4.

Roupp picked up the win on the mound for the Diamond Hawks. The right hander threw 6.1 innings allowing just one earned run and struck out 11 Duke hitters in the outing.

Brooks Baldwin led UNCW at the plate going (1-3). The freshman had a RBI single and Sac-Fly for the Seahawks. Greg Jones scored two runs and was walked twice at the top of the Diamond Hawk lineup.

The win improves UNCW’s record to now (11-12, 27-28) into a three-way tie for 4th place in the CAA standings.

The final game of the regular season for UNCW and James Madison will be at 2:00 P.M on Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks will recognize their seniors and longtime head coach Mark Scalf.