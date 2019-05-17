Sharks kick off season with Fan Fest May 28

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The boys of summer return to Wilmington in a couple of the weeks, and the Wilmington Sharks want to get you in on the fun a little early.

The Sharks will kick off their 2019 season on Tuesday, May 28, with Sharks Fan Fest. The fun begins when the gates open at 6 p.m. and the Sharks will take the field against Post 10 American Legion in a scrimmage at Buck Hardee Field at Legion Stadium. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

- Advertisement -

This event is free and open to the public with an RSVP ahead of time. Those who do not RSVP ahead of time will be encouraged to place a $2 donation at the door, with proceeds benefiting the American Legion. Those who have RSVP’d ahead of time can pick up their tickets at Will Call. All tickets are General Admission, and will get you access to open seating in the ballpark for this event.

The concession stand will be open and a full menu will be served, including all beer options.

“We are looking forward to having some Sharks fans and their families in the ballpark for the first time this summer,” General Manager Carson Bowen said in a news release. “We’ve been looking forward to this day for months and months, and we’re excited to give you an inside peek as to what to expect from the Sharks in 2019. It’s going to be our biggest and best yet.”

Related Article: Pitching holds down Sharks in loss to Marlins

The Sharks Free Fan Fest will kick off with a pre-game concert by Folkstone Stringband.

Sharks players will also be on hand for a meet and greet and autograph session before the game.

Click here to RSVP for the Sharks Fan Fest, or to make a donation to the American Legion.

The Sharks open Coastal Plain League play at home against Fayetteville on Thursday, May 30.