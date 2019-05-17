UPDATE: One taken to hospital after crash involving Leland PD Officer

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — At 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon a Leland Police Officer was involved in a car crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Village Road and South Navassa Road.

The officer involved in the crash was treated at the scene by EMS and was not transported to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The Leland Police Department would like to acknowledge the Navassa Police Department, Leland Fire Department, and Leland EMS for their assistance