New fire house set to open for Wilmington crew

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is new fire house in Wilmington. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Saturday for the new Station 5 facility on Shipyard Boulevard.

The building will serve as the new Wilmington Fire Department Station 5 and will absorb Station 6. That means crews will respond to calls around New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Sunset Park and Echo Farms.

Assistant Fire Chief Frank Blackley said the new building has a few amenities that the old building on Wilmington Avenue, which is more 30 years old, did not have.

“This new station meets all the new Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, which the old stations did not,” Blackley said. “We do have the new bifold doors, which are much more hurricane resistant than just the regular overhead doors.”

The new facility is equipped to comfortably house whichever eight firefighters are on call.

It is expected to be open for use in the next few weeks.