Wilmington Police arrest two men on multiple drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A three month investigation ended with two men facing multiple drug charges.

Wilmington Police, along with the WPD SWAT team, arrested Jamal Tucker, 29, and Rudolph Walker, Jr., 61, after searching homes in the 300 block of South 15th Street and the 800 block of Chestnut Street.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release, police seized 45.9 grams of fentanyl, 276.47 grams of methamphetamine, 24.04 grams of crack cocaine, one firearm and $5,055 in cash during the searches.

Tucker is charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by manufacturing schedule I controlled substance (opium/heroin/fentanyl), trafficking by possession, trafficking by manufacturing schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), 3 counts possession with intent to sell, manufacture, distribute a controlled substance (crack cocaine/methamphetamine/ fentanyl), maintain a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and possession of firearm by felon. Tucker received a $3,400,600 secured bond.

Walker is charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture, distribute Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance. Walker received a $38,000 secured bond.

Both are currently being held at the New Hanover County Jail.