Community Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington received a makeover

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone needs a makeover from time to time, that includes the┬áDaniel D. Cameron Unit at the Community Boys and Girls Club on Nixon St. in Wilmington.

They got just that, and opened the doors to the public on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

It’s equipped with a new teen room, computer lab, game room, study room and weight room.

Jamel Conyers is the sports and fitness program director. He comes from a long line of family members involved with the Boys and Girls Club. He said that it’s always been a great organization, but with the new renovations, it is now even better.

“I’m jealous right now because when I was coming up we didn’t have all this,” Conyers said. “To me, for them to get all this right here, I think we might be spoiling them and that’s a good thing. It’s a good thing to make them not want to leave.”

Conyers said these features will allow the Boys and Girls Club and its members to reach their fullest potential.