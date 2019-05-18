Community Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington received a makeover

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone needs a makeover from time to time, that includes the Daniel D. Cameron Unit at the Community Boys and Girls Club on Nixon St. in Wilmington.

They got just that, and opened the doors to the public on Saturday.

It’s equipped with a new teen room, computer lab, game room, study room and weight room.

Jamel Conyers is the sports and fitness program director. He comes from a long line of family members involved with the Boys and Girls Club. He said that it’s always been a great organization, but with the new renovations, it is now even better.

“I’m jealous right now because when I was coming up we didn’t have all this,” Conyers said. “To me, for them to get all this right here, I think we might be spoiling them and that’s a good thing. It’s a good thing to make them not want to leave.”

Conyers said these features will allow the Boys and Girls Club and its members to reach their fullest potential.