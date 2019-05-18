Jesse Mathis throws a shutout as Hoggard softball beats No. 1 seed South Central

WINTERVILLE, NC (WWAY)– It was the Jesse Mathis show on Friday night, she pitched a shutout to help lead Hoggard softball to the 5-0 win over No.1 seed South Central.

South Central committed 6 errors and the Vikings took full advantage. Hoggard scored one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and added two more in the 7th to secure the upset win.

The Vikings with the win advance to the East Regional finals. They will take on the No.2 seed in the East Heritage. Game one of the championship series will held on Tuesday night in Wake Forest.