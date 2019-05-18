Protesters rally against House Bill 370 in front of Executive Mansion in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Protesters delivered notes to the Executive Mansion Saturday afternoon, urging Governor Cooper to oppose House Bill 370.

The legislation would require county sheriffs to work with federal immigration officials.

“This is taking the rights of the people that came out to vote,” said Griselda Alonso through a translator.

Alonso is referring to sheriff candidates, including Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, who pledged to withdraw their respective departments from the 287 (g) program upon their election. Both Baker and McFadden were elected in November.

“HB 370 is a racist bill. It’s going to increase racial profiling. It’s going to make it so police has the power to act as ICE. And it’s going to continue separating our families,” said Coco Eva, an activist who works in the western part of the state.

