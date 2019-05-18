Shutout leads Hoggard girls soccer into the East Finals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Hoggard girls soccer team lived up to their No.1 seed on Friday night. The Vikings scored two second half goals on their way to the 3-0 4th round win over Apex.

Hoggard scored their opening goal just four minutes into the match and were on the attack from that point on. Ainsley Norr, Erin Willis, and Maggie Stephens each scored a goal for the Vikings in the win.

Hoggard will have the opportunity to host the State semi-final game next Tuesday. They will take on No. 3 Heritage or No.2 Leesville Road.