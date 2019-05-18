Sniffen leads New Hanover baseball past Terry Sanford into the East Finals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Alex Sniffen dominated on the mound for the New Hanover Wildcats on Friday night. The senior pitched a complete game leading the Wildcats to the 8-1 win over Terry Sanford.

New Hanover jumped out to the 2-0 lead in the second inning, but it wasn’t till a five run fifth inning that the Wildcats created the separation they were looking for.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover will now play in the East Final for the third straight season. It will be a three-game series against D.H. Conley to decide who will play for the Class 3A State title.