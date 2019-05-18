Traffic Alert: Isabel Holmes Bridge is back open

Update: WWAY confirms Isabel Holmes Bridge is back open, after a brief closure due to malfunctions.

WILMINGTON N.C. (WWAY)– According to the Wilmington Police, the Isabel Holmes Bridge was briefly closed on Saturday afternoon from around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists were advised to use the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

The NCDOT says work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will continue as planned.

Nightly closures will continue Sundays through Wednesdays with the bridge closing at 9 p.m. and reopening at 5 a.m.

The full weekend closures ended last month.

DOT says those closures should end before Memorial Day weekend.

We will update this story as details become available.