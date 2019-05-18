Wake Forest mom raises awareness about rip currents after death of her daughter

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest mom wants to raise awareness about the dangers of rip currents, after her 17-year-old daughter’s death.

Four weeks ago Suzi Merical got the phone call no parent wants to get.

“I don’t want anybody to get the phone call that I got that afternoon about my baby had drowned,” said Merical.

Her daughter Paige, a Wake Forest High School senior, was on an overnight trip with friends to Emerald Isle.

“She was only there one hour. They went and jumped in the beach,” said Merical. “They didn’t know it had been rough that day.”

Merical said when her cell phone rang with an incoming call from her daughter, she knew something was wrong.

