Wilmington Fire Department holds ‘Hose Uncuffing Ceremony’ at new Fire Station 5

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire Department held their equivalent of a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday for the new Fire House 5 on Shipyard Boulevard.

They called it a “Hose Uncuffing Ceremony,” which is more fitting for their line of work.

The new station will house whichever eight fire fighters are on call, and has a few new features that the old building did not have before, such as absorbing what used to be Station 6 and new bi-fold doors that are more hurricane resistant.