Lidl US announces plans for new Wilmington store location

ARLINGTON, VA – Virginia-based grocery store chain Lidl US announced Friday plans to launch dozens of stores across the East Coast including one in Wilmington.

In a press release, Lidl US announced plans to open 25 new stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia by spring of 2020.

“We are committed to long-term growth in the United States and always strive to locate in the most convenient locations for our shoppers,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. “These new stores are part of the next steps in our U.S. expansion. Over the next year, we are excited to introduce more customers to Lidl’s award-winning quality, reliably low prices, and convenient shopping experience.”

The Lidl store is set to come in along Eastwood Road. This is not the first time Lidl has announced a pending store location in Wilmington. Roughly three years ago, the discount store chain settled on a location along S. 17th street.

In 2018, the store was sued by the developer of that site saying Lidl failed to follow through with its plan to build stores in Wilmington, Charlotte and Cary.

This moves comes with some closures of stores across the state. Lidl announced that it will also close two stores in Rockingham and Kinston, North Carolina this summer. All employees there will be given the opportunity to relocate and work at other stores within Lidl’s growing markets according to Lidl officials.

Earlier this week, Lidl also announced it will hold a hiring event to fill around 100 new positions at its regional headquarters and distribution center in Alamance County, North Carolina.