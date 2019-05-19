Local tattoo shop reacts to recent FDA ink recall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Are you planning on getting a tattoo in the near future? If so, you should be mindful of a recent FDA recall of a few different ink brands.

Six different inks manufactured by the brands Scalp Aesthetics, Dynamic Color and Color Art may be contaminated with micro-organisms that are harmful to your skin.

Kamran Goudarzi is a tattoo artist at Hardwire Tattoo in Wilmington.

He explained that he and his co-workers do not use any of those three brands, but staying informed never hurts.

“It’s like anything else — communication is key,” Goudarzi said. “So as long as you ask your artist ‘Hey are you guys carrying these inks or do you use these inks?’ I mean, realistically, any tattoo artist that takes his job seriously is gonna see that and just automatically check.”

Goudarzi stated that these three brands are not widely used, but again, there’s no harm in asking.