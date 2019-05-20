Charity golf tournament gets ready tee off

CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– Director of the Shallotte Presbyterian Charity Golf Tournament Wayne Tillman sat down with Donna Gregory to talk about the tournament.

For 15 years, volunteers from Shallotte Presbyterian Church have run a charity golf tournament to benefit needy charities and veterans in Brunswick County, NC.

- Advertisement -

The tournament will be held at the Crow Creek Golf Club in Calabash, NC on June 8th with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.

To Register for the tournament click here.