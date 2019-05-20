Convicted sex offender charged with more child sex crimes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Winnabow man previously convicted of indecent liberties with a child is back in the Brunswick County jail facing similar charges.

37-year-old Toby Dean Hinson was convicted in May and received a suspended sentence.

Hinson was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of second degree forcible sex offense.

The alleged crimes happened between December of 2015 and December of 2016.

He is being held under a $300,000 bond.