NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —┬áNew Hanover County Commissioners approved a contract of more than $400,000 for construction to repair the historic courthouse downtown.

The historic courthouse suffered major damage during Hurricane Florence.

- Advertisement -

At the county commissioner meeting Monday morning, members approved a construction contract for more than $446,000.

The construction will repair parts of the roof, walls, ceilings and floors that needed repairs before the storm.