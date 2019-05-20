Dozens gets SKYWARN storm spotter training at WWAY Event Center

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of Cape Fear residents interested in learning how to forecast, track, and report weather events are now storm spotter trained.

From thunderstorm dynamics to hazards, these curious minds are ready to safely assist their community no matter the weather.

Steve Pfaff, warning coordinator for the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, led the program.

Joshua Henderson says this is one step closer from him becoming a meteorologist.

“The stuff that people do here is going to help the community out and more people should be joining this SKYWARN thing so then people will be prepared for whatever Mother Nature has to throw at us,” Joshua said.

Joshua says he can’t wait to start helping the National Weather Service and join his father in storm spotting as he has done since 2007.