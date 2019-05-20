Environmentalists to county commissioners: ‘No offshore drilling!’

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Southport Indivisible and Brunswick Environmental Action Team, or BEAT, marched outside the Brunswick County Commission Chambers Monday night before entering the meeting and speaking out against offshore drilling.

Members of the two organizations and other environmentalists asked commissioners to approve a resolution opposing offshore drilling, saying allowing it to happen will harm marine life, and could hurt tourism if something were to go wrong.

- Advertisement -

Peter Key, president of BEAT, says this is the 16th consecutive time they’ve spoken out at a commission meeting.

“What those blasts do is they’re so loud, that they mask the sounds that dolphins and whales use to hunt, to mate, to communicate with each other,” Key said. “These animals are either going to be deafened, they’re going to have their ear drums burst by this sound if they’re close enough. Or they’re going to have to move from their migratory patterns that they’ve had established in their evolution for eternity.”

No action was taken by the board of commissioners regarding the drilling.