Brunswick firefighters passing the boot to raise money for MDA

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters with two Brunswick County fire departments will be out later this week passing empty boots to collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

This will be the 65th year of the MDA’s Fill the Boot campaign which supports research and programs helping those impacted by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire and Southport Fire Departments have both taken part in the campaign for several years.

“We started in 2011 with MDA and its just to help those in need and serve our community,” said Southport Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Madison Drew.

Last year, the Southport Fire Department raised nearly $13,000 and Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department raised about $11,000. They’re hoping to exceed last year’s figures.

On Friday, May 24 and 25, members of the Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department will be standing on the island side of the Holden Beach Bridge from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On Saturday, May 25, Southport Fire Department firefighters will be at the intersection of Howe Street at the Wal-Mart in Southport from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Firefighters will collect both cash donations and checks made out to MDA.

“We just want you to keep some cash on hand and please be safe,” Drew said.

Donations from the public have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Center including the MDA Care Center at Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill.

“We would love any support we can have,” said MDA Development Coordinator Katherine Fullwood. “At MDA, we try to raise awareness as much as possible, we are trying to help at least 40 debilitating diseases so we appreciate every bit of the community’s support.”

The proceeds also help send more than 70 local kids to the MDA summer camp at Victory Junction at no cost to their families.