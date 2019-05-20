Murder trial begins for Wilmington boat shop owner

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The trial for a Wilmington man accused of shooting and killing a man in Bladen County is set to start Monday, according to the District Attorney’s office.

DA Administrative Assistant Ashley Bullard told WWAY that jury selection will begin at 2 p.m.

A Bladen County grand jury indicted David Wayne Gore in December 2017 for second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Allen W. Blanchard.

Investigators say Gore, the owner of Gore Marine in Wilmington, received a tip that a $200,000 boat stolen from his shop had been spotted in Bladen County.

During his search they say he ran across Blanchard and David Thau loading scrap metal at an abandoned factory. During the confrontation, Gore shot Blanchard in the head. It happened at Squires Timber Mill off NC 210 in the Kelly community on Dec. 23, 2017.

Gore was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and posted bond the same day.

After Blanchard died from his injuries, investigators charged Gore with murder. He again posted a $100,000 bond, which Blanchard’s widow called “unjust.”

Sheriff Jim McVicker said Squires Timber, which owns the abandoned mill, did not know any of the men involved and did not know they were on the property. Deputies charged Thau with felony larceny.