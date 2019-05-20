NO NEW TAXES: Budget recommendation presented to NHC commission board

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Property tax rates would not increase under New Hanover County’s proposed budget plan for 2019 – 2020. That proposal was formally presented to the Board of Commissioners Monday.

County Manager Chris Coudriet says the proposed spending plan proactively addresses needs identified post Hurricane Florence, maintains existing levels of service, and provides long term debt funding with no increase to the tax rate.

It includes more school funding, new staff positions to enhance strategic priorities, and affordable housing investments.

The total spending plan is proposed at $398.5 million, a three percent increase from last year.

A public hearing on the budget will be held June 3.