Officer designs new shoe to help first responders battling PTSD

IOWA (CNN/KGAN) — Post-traumatic stress disorder comes in many forms and affects many people differently.
It most commonly impacts those who put their own lives on the line to keep people safe.
A report from the Ruderman Family Foundation shows at least 140 police officers and 103 firefighters lost their lives to suicide in 2017.
A report from Blue H.E.L.P. shows 159 police officers lost their lives to suicide in 2018.
Officer Ron Slagle, who has worked 24 years as a policeman in Iowa, says over the years he’s seen how the job effects fellow officers and other first responders.
“It’s first responders in general; it’s the nurses, it can be a nurse off duty, it can be the paramedics, it can be fire or police,” Slagle said. “There’s a lot of things that are being seen by these first responders and absorbed that need to be dealt with.
To help fellow first responders, he’s launched a fundraising campaign selling Honor and Respect Athletic Shoes.