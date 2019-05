CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department says one person was hurt after being hit by a car this weekend.

Witnesses took to social media showing first responders treating a person along Lake Park Boulevard and Carl Winner Drive Saturday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

The person was in a crosswalk, according to police. CBPD says┬áthe person’s injuries were not life threatening.

The driver was reportedly cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.