Town launches buy-a-brick fundraiser to aid in memorial construction

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The town of Belville is looking to add to the Brunswick Riverwalk Park. They want the public to get involved in the latest effort to build a memorial honoring veterans.

The town showcased plans earlier this month during Founder’s Day to build a veterans memorial at the riverwalk park. However, to build it the town is looking to crowd source and have residents or businesses sponsor bricks to be laid around the memorial.

- Advertisement -

The town’s parks manager says the idea came from a resident, but he says the area is lacking a symbol to honor those who served.

“There’s no veterans memorial on this side of the bridge,” said Jim Bucher. “I know that there is one over in Wilmington but there’s one in Oak Island, but there’s nothing in this area. We thought it would be a nice edition to this area to honor the veterans that fought for our country.”

The town is selling personalized bricks for $50 each.They are offering 3 levels of sponsorship for business’s as well.

You can check out the brick fundraising page at https://polarengraving.com/riverwalkmemorial

Bucher says any extra proceeds we collect will be donated to a Local Veterans Organization.