Trial begins in 2014 Columbus County double murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A suspect in a 2014 Columbus County double murder went to trial today more than three years after she was arrested.

Megan Haynes and her boyfriend at the time, Justin Reynolds, were arrested in 2016 for the murder of Reynolds’ mother Donna Gore and Jeannette Thut.

On May 8, Reynolds pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree murder. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The District Attorney’s Office says jury selection for Haynes was scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. Monday.