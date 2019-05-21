Cheer teams from Roger Bacon Academy win national competition

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A big congratulations to two cheerleading teams from the area who won big in the Beach Bash National Championship.

The “Silver Flame,” a level four team was named division champions, and the reign drops a recreation cheer team won second place.

Cheer teams from Roger Bacon Academy have won 15 national championships since 2011.

“I am so proud of our team! They worked hard all year and came together as a group,” Roger Bacon Academy Vikings Director Jean LaFave said. “They exemplify our school’s pledge to be healthy, truthful, virtuous, and loyal. We can’t wait for next year!”

Congrats to all the girls!