City leaders approve replacing juvenile justice court building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington city leaders unanimously approved the demolition and construction of a new juvenile justice court building at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

County leaders approved for a new court building last October. The project will cost more than $13 million according to the county.

- Advertisement -

City leaders approved the permit for the 15,000 square foot building along 4th street to be demolished and replaced with a near 39,000 foot, 3-story office building.

Documents sent to the city say the proposed redevelopment would allow New Hanover County to meet the expansionneeds for the current use, resulting from the State’s mandate for inclusion of 16- and 17-year olds in the juvenile court system.