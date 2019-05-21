Coastal Christian athletes onto the next level

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Coastal Christian High School added to their list of student-athletes going onto the next level on Tuesday afternoon.

Isaiah Brooks signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Warren Wilson College. His teammates and fellow senior Walker Henderson will be headed to Mars Hill University to play soccer as well.

Addison Teter is going to be continuing her Track & Field career at Montreat College. Nicholas “Chewy” Chuisano will be headed to William Peace University to play baseball for the Pacers.

These commitments are something the school always enjoys celebrating.

“Anytime we have athletes that have the opportunity to continue their careers into the collegiate level we are thrilled,”says Coastal Christian Athletic Director Mike Scheffel.