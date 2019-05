WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Have fun with some Latin flair next weekend at the 8th Annual Port City Salsa Splash!

The fun starts Thursday at 9:00 p.m. and goes through Sunday night.

- Advertisement -

Advance ticket sales end Saturday, May 25. Prices range from $10.00 for ala cart events to $190.00 for passes, kids ages 12 and under are free.

Attend one of the many workshops to learn salsa dancing or dance the night away at one of four parties happening each night.

Here’s more information.