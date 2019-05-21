Data shows Cape Fear homes at highest demand since 2006

CAPE FEAR REGION (WWAY) — While home demand is strong and houses are selling quickly, the cost of living and purchasing homes in the Cape Fear seem to be rising, according to Cape Fear Realtors (CFR).

The group released April’s housing sales data Tuesday.

“Demand across the three-county area is the strongest we have seen in 13 years, with homes selling after 22 days on market,” CFR wrote in a news release.

In New Hanover County, the average home sales price for April rose to more than $331,000, a six percent increase over last year.

In Pender County, the average home price rose one percent, to more than 267,000.

In Brunswick County, year to date sales are down ten percent from last year, citing an increase in the average home cost of nine-percent to more than $290,000.

The average sales price in April rose to the highest since 2006.