DOT seeks public input on Wrightsville Beach drawbridge replacement

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — NCDOT is exploring options to replace the aging drawbridge connecting Wilmington to Wrightsville Beach, and Tuesday an event was held for the public to learn more and give their input.

The Heide Trask Drawbridge was built in the 1950s, and DOT says it has 23 years left before it will be unusable. Because of its age, it requires regular maintenance which costs close to $300,000 per year.

Five different functional designs were presented at Tuesday night’s meeting, with both drawbridge and high rise bridge options.

DOT deputy engineer Chad Kimes says there is no timeline on when this project could actually happen.

“Right now this project is unfunded, so we’re going to get all this feedback, and then we’re going to work with the town of Wrightsville Beach and also the Wilmington MPO and decide if we want to try to pursue funding through our prioritization process and go from there,” Kimes said.

All of the designs would impact homes and or businesses, and those property owners would have to work individually with DOT to discuss payment and potential relocation.

DOT does not consider tax revenue the town would lose if businesses shut down.