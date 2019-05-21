List of performers, charities a part of Downtown Sundown Concert Series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown, Inc. (WDI) has announced the 2019 opening acts along with the charity partners appearing at the event this season.

The free concerts run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ligon Flynn parking lot at 20 South 2nd Street each Friday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The Downtown Sundown Concert Series features both local groups and touring bands during the entire 15 week season. Each show starts with a performance by local musicians as a way to highlight the area’s vibrant and rich artistic scene. Touring tribute bands then headline each show.

“Including local bands is a crucial element to the success of Downtown Sundown,” said WDI President Ed Wolverton. “The Cape Fear region has so many talented people and we are fortunate to have a platform to showcase the thriving local music scene,” he said. The 2019 season includes both returning local bands and new performers to the venue.

Below is the complete schedule, including the opening act, headlining act and the charity benefiting from wristband sales each week. You can also find more information about the concert series including a downloadable poster at www.wilmingtondowntown.com.

May 24

Opening Act: Phantom Playboys

Headline Act: Satisfaction (Rolling Stones)

Nonprofit: Plastic Ocean Project

May 31

Opening Act: The Fustics

Headline Act: Abbey Road Live (Beatles)

Nonprofit: Pender HS Football

June 7

Opening Act: Folkstone Stringband

Headline Act: Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Nonprofit: Cape Fear River Watch

June 14

Opening Act: Flashback

Headline Act: Funky Monks (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Nonprofit: Wilmington Police Recreation Association

June 21

Opening Act: Black Mantis

Headline Act: The Wildflowers (Tom Petty)

Nonprofit: Laney HS Baseball

June 28

Opening Act: Sonic Spectrum

Headline Act: 20 Ride (Zac Brown)

Nonprofit: Laney HS Band Boosters

July 5

Opening Act: Alternative Vision

Headline Act: Hey Johnny Park (Foo Fighters)

Nonprofit: Lump To Laughter

July 12

Opening Act: Jam Sandwich

Headline Act: Red Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin)

Nonprofit: Vietnam Veterans of America

July 19

Opening Act: Kicking Birds

Headline Act: Eaglewing (Eagles)

Nonprofit: Paws Place Dog Rescue

July 26

Opening Act: Slapback

Headline Act: Wrong Way (Sublime)

Nonprofit: DREAMS Center for Arts Education

August 2

Opening Act: Freeway

Headline Act: Suggesting Rhythm (Grateful Dead)

Nonprofit: SupPORT the Port

August 9

Opening Act: Da Howlies Hawaiian hulabilly band

Headline Act: 42 (Coldplay)

Nonprofit: The First Tee Greater Wilmington

August 16

Opening Act: Massive Grass

Headline Act: ZZ’s Best (ZZ Top)

Nonprofit: Indo Jax Surf Charities

August 23

Opening Act: Slippery Jake and the Bad Brakes

Headline Act: Breakfast Club (80’s)

Nonprofit: Wilmington Railroad Museum

August 30

Opening Act: Striking Copper

Headline Act: Departure (Journey)

Nonprofit: Wilmington Professional Firefighter Association