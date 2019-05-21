List of performers, charities a part of Downtown Sundown Concert Series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown, Inc. (WDI) has announced the 2019 opening acts along with the charity partners appearing at the event this season.
The free concerts run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ligon Flynn parking lot at 20 South 2nd Street each Friday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
The Downtown Sundown Concert Series features both local groups and touring bands during the entire 15 week season. Each show starts with a performance by local musicians as a way to highlight the area’s vibrant and rich artistic scene. Touring tribute bands then headline each show.
“Including local bands is a crucial element to the success of Downtown Sundown,” said WDI President Ed Wolverton. “The Cape Fear region has so many talented people and we are fortunate to have a platform to showcase the thriving local music scene,” he said. The 2019 season includes both returning local bands and new performers to the venue.
Below is the complete schedule, including the opening act, headlining act and the charity benefiting from wristband sales each week. You can also find more information about the concert series including a downloadable poster at www.wilmingtondowntown.com.
May 24
Opening Act: Phantom Playboys
Headline Act: Satisfaction (Rolling Stones)
Nonprofit: Plastic Ocean Project
May 31
Opening Act: The Fustics
Headline Act: Abbey Road Live (Beatles)
Nonprofit: Pender HS Football
June 7
Opening Act: Folkstone Stringband
Headline Act: Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd)
Nonprofit: Cape Fear River Watch
June 14
Opening Act: Flashback
Headline Act: Funky Monks (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
Nonprofit: Wilmington Police Recreation Association
June 21
Opening Act: Black Mantis
Headline Act: The Wildflowers (Tom Petty)
Nonprofit: Laney HS Baseball
June 28
Opening Act: Sonic Spectrum
Headline Act: 20 Ride (Zac Brown)
Nonprofit: Laney HS Band Boosters
July 5
Opening Act: Alternative Vision
Headline Act: Hey Johnny Park (Foo Fighters)
Nonprofit: Lump To Laughter
July 12
Opening Act: Jam Sandwich
Headline Act: Red Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin)
Nonprofit: Vietnam Veterans of America
July 19
Opening Act: Kicking Birds
Headline Act: Eaglewing (Eagles)
Nonprofit: Paws Place Dog Rescue
July 26
Opening Act: Slapback
Headline Act: Wrong Way (Sublime)
Nonprofit: DREAMS Center for Arts Education
August 2
Opening Act: Freeway
Headline Act: Suggesting Rhythm (Grateful Dead)
Nonprofit: SupPORT the Port
August 9
Opening Act: Da Howlies Hawaiian hulabilly band
Headline Act: 42 (Coldplay)
Nonprofit: The First Tee Greater Wilmington
August 16
Opening Act: Massive Grass
Headline Act: ZZ’s Best (ZZ Top)
Nonprofit: Indo Jax Surf Charities
August 23
Opening Act: Slippery Jake and the Bad Brakes
Headline Act: Breakfast Club (80’s)
Nonprofit: Wilmington Railroad Museum
August 30
Opening Act: Striking Copper
Headline Act: Departure (Journey)
Nonprofit: Wilmington Professional Firefighter Association