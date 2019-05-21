Hoggard girls soccer sees their season end in the East Finals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Hoggard girls soccer team saw their remarkable season come to a end on Tuesday night. The Vikings fell to Heritage High School in double-overtime, 1-0.

The game went scoreless into the 10 minute second overtime until the Huskies found the back of the net in the 93rd minute. The goal was scored by Heritage sophomore Mackenzie Libscomb.

Hoggard ends their season with a (24-3) record in the Class 4A East Finals, while Heritage advances to the State Championship ,where they will take on the No.2 seed Pinecrest.