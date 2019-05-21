Jones named CAA Player of the Year, five seahawks named All-CAA

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports) — Sophomore shortstop Greg Jones has been named Colonial Athletic Association Bill Brooks Player of the Year by the league’s coach after producing one of the most dominant offensive seasons in the history of the UNCW program.

Jones, along with juniors Kep Brown and Cole Weiss, was named first-team All-CAA. Junior Jackson Meadows and sophomore Noah Bridges were named to the second team at second base and outfield, respectively.

Jones becomes the seventh Seahawk to earn the league’s player of the year award, which is named after longtime UNCW Director of Athletics and baseball coach Bill Brooks. Jones led the league in runs scored (62), triples (8), walks (48), on base average (.482) and was second in stolen bases (37) and fourth in slugging percentage (.540).

Brown earned All-CAA honors for the first time while Weiss was a second-team selection in 2018 as a sophomore.

Brown enters the CAA championships tournament leading the league with a career-high 52 runs batted in while hitting .279 with 14 doubles and a team-high seven home runs. The Charleston, S.C., native crafted a 20-game hitting streak this season, drove in runs in 10 consecutive games, a UNCW record, and recently saw his consecutive games reached safely halted at 34.

