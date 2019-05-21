Man dies 2 days after being pulled from surf at Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT) — Police have confirmed the man who was rescued from the water on Sunday in Emerald Isle has died.

Emerald Isle Police have been able to confirm through the family that 48-year old Robert Ray Patterson of Jacksonville, who was pulled from the water by surfers in Emerald Isle has died at Carolina East Medical Center on Tuesday.

The Town of Emerald Isle would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends Patterson for this tragic loss.

Reese said Patterson, Jr. and three other people were rescued from the water near the Bogue Inlet Pier, after emergency officials received a call at 2 p.m. Sunday about 4 people needing help in the water.

Three of the swimmers were not injured, but Patterson, Jr. was unconscious when he was pulled from the water and had to be revived with CPR by medical crews on shore.

