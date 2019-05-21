Man’s car gets ‘hijacked’ by family of bears in Gatlinburg

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE/CNN) — A close encounter with a family of bears in Tennessee leaves a man stunned but thankfully uninjured.

It was back to work on Monday for Chad Morris in his barber shop and he’s already telling his clients tales of his weekend adventures.

- Advertisement -

“I would tell my friends, I’m gonna see a bear. I want to see a bear, you know been lifting weights a little bit. I want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and they’re like well you get four on one, now what you want to do big boy and I said no I’ll pass,” said Morris.

His wish came true, but it wasn’t just one bear.

“The three years that we waited it was worth it for us. The first to get there and it’s like hey here’s the bears. Welcome,” said Morris.

Thursday, just after he arrived in Gatlinburg, two bear cubs climbed in the front window of his empty car. Another climbed in the back while the Mama Bear looked on.

Read more here.