Multiple people arrested in Pender County narcotics investigation

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Multiple people were arrested after the Pender County Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation over the past month into the sale of Methamphetamine in the Hampstead area.
On Sunday, May 19, 2019, agents with the Narcotics Unit and the Uniform Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of two individuals. Information gathered from the stop led to the development of a Narcotics Search Warrant which was later executed at a residence at 10160 Sidbury Road.
During the execution of the warrant, Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine Paraphernalia, other narcotics Paraphernalia and an illegal firearm were seized.
Two individuals were at the residence at the time and were arrested without incident.
The following individuals were arrested and placed in the custody of the Pender County Jail in relation to the attached charges:
Regina Ann Rugkit
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Thomas Sterling Gardner Jr.
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
Haywood Lee Hall
- Trafficking Methamphetamine by possession
- Trafficking Methamphetamine by manufacturing
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction
Amy Michelle Daniel
- Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
This investigation is on-going and further Narcotics related charges are expected.