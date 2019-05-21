Multiple people arrested in Pender County narcotics investigation

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Multiple people were arrested after the Pender County Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation over the past month into the sale of Methamphetamine in the Hampstead area.

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, agents with the Narcotics Unit and the Uniform Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of two individuals. Information gathered from the stop led to the development of a Narcotics Search Warrant which was later executed at a residence at 10160 Sidbury Road.

During the execution of the warrant, Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine Paraphernalia, other narcotics Paraphernalia and an illegal firearm were seized.

Two individuals were at the residence at the time and were arrested without incident.

The following individuals were arrested and placed in the custody of the Pender County Jail in relation to the attached charges:

Regina Ann Rugkit

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Thomas Sterling Gardner Jr.

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Haywood Lee Hall

Trafficking Methamphetamine by possession

Trafficking Methamphetamine by manufacturing

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction

Amy Michelle Daniel

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

This investigation is on-going and further Narcotics related charges are expected.