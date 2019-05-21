New Henrietta river boat arrives in the Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new Henrietta has arrived in the Port City.

According to the Cape Fear Riverboats, the river boat will soon be available for events, private charters, and sightseeing.

- Advertisement -

They say they are also considering to use the boat for dinner/cocktail cruises, but on a smaller scale than what they had on the Henrietta III.



In April 2016, the Henrietta III was sold and moved south to be a part of the Pleasure Boat Cruises in Fort Myers, Florida.

Henrietta is located on the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington.