North Carolina class teaches kids as young as six how to use guns

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — Nine-year-old Aiden Roberts is a graduate from a gun safety class near Mint Hill – tailored to kids like him.
“There was no other class like this,” Michael Pegram of Echo Firearm Training says. “So, I decided to come up with it.”
There, the children spend four hours, both in classroom time, and shooting.
“It’s the parents’ choice of what their kids should be around,” Pegram says. “I’m just offering a class to let them learn to be safe, if they’re going to be around them.”
They work from a Nerf gun, Pegram says, to a .22, or nine-millimeter.
Some students are as young as six, he says.