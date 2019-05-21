North Carolina day care closing after several toddlers escape

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina day care center is closing after five of its toddlers escaped and wandered near a major road.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that officials at Pinedale Christian Day Care have informed the state Child Development and Early Education division that it’s closing in three weeks.

- Advertisement -

State Health and Human Services spokeswoman Sarah Lewis Peel says the decision was made voluntarily by the day care, which operates inside Pinedale Christian Church.

Winston-Salem police said the five children were supposed to be at the day care last Dec. 4 when they were spotted walking into traffic on a busy road.

An officer and some motorists gathered them up and took them to safety.