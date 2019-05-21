Oak Island splash pad to open Friday

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Get ready to splash into the summer! Oak Island Parks and Recreation is unveiling the brand new splash pad and you’re invited for the grand opening.

The new splash pad is part of the Middleton Redevelopment Project.

The splash pad marks the first step toward making the park fun for the whole community.

The grand opening is Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Middleton Park in Oak Island. After the ribbon cutting, it will be open until 6 p.m.

The splash pad is just the first of several projects. The next one is a new amphitheater.