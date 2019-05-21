Pet Pals: Energetic 4-year-old Terrior Jack Russel mix looking for a home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a busy, fun loving and inquisitive dog looking for a fun home to join.

Shelter staff describe her as a pup who enjoys long walks on the beach and exploring the beauties of nature. She is high-spirited, but at the end of the day she will always curl up by your side.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.