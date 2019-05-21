Reward offered for info in hit-and-run that left man with broken bones

Car accident (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on a hit-and-run that left a man with multiple broken bones.

On March 23, officers responded to the intersection of Randall Parkway and Marlboro Street around 10 p.m.

Officers found a 56-year-old Wilmington man lying in the road with injuries.

The victim told officers the vehicle, possibly a large white truck with a loud exhaust, sped up towards him as he crossed the crosswalk.

He says the truck hit him and drove off.

Anyone with information should contact the Wilmington Police Department.

