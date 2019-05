WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a road worker was taken to the hospital Monday night after being hit at the intersection of Oleander and Independence.

A police spokeswoman says the accident happened around 10:45 p.m.

She says it appears the driver had the right of way and the worker walked into the path of the car.

WPD says the driver was not cited.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital by EMS for minor injuries.