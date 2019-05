DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Sisters Hailey and Hannah Hagor spent the weekend selling lemonade to pay off their classmates’ lunch debt.

Student lunch debt at Southwood Elementary in Davidson County is up to $3,100.

“There’s one family that owes $800,” the girls’ mother, Erin Hager, said. “I don’t know how many years worth that is, but it’s a big deal.”

The girls also sold chili, hot dogs and chips.

More than $40,000 is owed to schools across Davidson County.