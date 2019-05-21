State abortion bans spark hundreds to protest in Wilmington streets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds attended a rally in downtown Wilmington protesting abortion bans recently passed in several states. It was organized by Women Organizing for Wilmington (WOW).

It was part of a nationwide event involving more than 50 organizations.

Hundreds posted up outside Wilmington City Hall Tuesday afternoon against new laws some states have passed restricting abortions.

“Women have the right to choose, to make their own choices,” abortion rights advocate Beth Paquin said. “Roe v. Wade was decided 46 years ago, there’s absolutely no excuse for undoing it now.”

Less than a week ago, Alabama’s governor signed the strictest abortion law in the country.

The law, which has not gone into effect, makes performing an abortion a felony even in cases of rape or incest.

“My generation is going to be voting in the next election, and so we’re really paying attention to the politics and what’s happening around us and it’s really important because it affects us, it affects our daily lives,” rally attendee Izzy Stoneback said.

Men and women, young and old, attended the rally including some college students visiting from Cary who postponed their afternoon plans to show their support.

“I thought, this is a very important issue, it’s more important than a beach trip, so we decided to come here before we head to the beach,” another attendee said.

Mary Kay Brown came out to showcase her anti-abortion stance with graphic signs. She hopes the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision will be overturned.

“I was faced with an unplanned pregnancy,” Brown said. “The father of my child wanted me to have an abortion, my sisters wanted me to have an abortion, and I as a nurse have seen preborn babies from six weeks on and that they’re completely formed, and could not do that to my child.”

Brown says there are thousands of crisis pregnancy centers to help women with unwanted pregnancies and she is also willing to offer that help.