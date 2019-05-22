Brunswick County Schools to offer free meals to all students

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students who attend Brunswick County Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Brunswick County Schools made the announcement Wednesday that the district is transitioning into the Community Eligibility Provision program.

- Advertisement -

There is no enrollment or paperwork necessary.

Hurricane Florence’s impact on students and families put the district in a position where this is possible due to the number of affected households.

“We sincerely hope this helps each and every family still recovering from the devastating impact of last year’s natural disaster,” the district wrote in a news release.

Related Article: Brunswick County Schools to close again due to another tropical system

The Community Eligibility Provision for the National School Lunch Program provides an alternative to household applications for free and reduced price meals for economically disadvantaged students in local educational agencies and schools.